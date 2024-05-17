Woman sustains bruising after trying to prevent theft at B&Q in Havant, police launch appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th May 2024, 18:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman has sustained bruises after trying to stop a man from stealing B&Q products.

The police received reports that at around 8:45pm on Saturday, April 27, a man left the B&Q store on Purbrook Way in Havant with items that he had not paid for. A woman in her 60s attempted to stop the man and was pushed out of the way, causing significant bruising.

The police have launched an appeal following a theft in B&Q last month where a woman was shoved out of the way when trying to stop the man in question. The police have launched an appeal following a theft in B&Q last month where a woman was shoved out of the way when trying to stop the man in question.
The police have launched an appeal following a theft in B&Q last month where a woman was shoved out of the way when trying to stop the man in question.

The police have been conducting enquiries to establish what happened and they are now looking to speak with the man in this CCTV image, who was in the store at the time and may be able to provide the police with more information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you recognise this man, witnessed the incident, or have any information that could help the police, please call 101 or report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below, quoting incident number 44240178788. Click here for more information.

Related topics:PoliceB&QHavantCCTVHampshire