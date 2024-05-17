Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has sustained bruises after trying to stop a man from stealing B&Q products.

The police received reports that at around 8:45pm on Saturday, April 27, a man left the B&Q store on Purbrook Way in Havant with items that he had not paid for. A woman in her 60s attempted to stop the man and was pushed out of the way, causing significant bruising.

The police have launched an appeal following a theft in B&Q last month where a woman was shoved out of the way when trying to stop the man in question.

The police have been conducting enquiries to establish what happened and they are now looking to speak with the man in this CCTV image, who was in the store at the time and may be able to provide the police with more information.

