Woman sustains bruising after trying to prevent theft at B&Q in Havant, police launch appeal
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has sustained bruises after trying to stop a man from stealing B&Q products.
The police received reports that at around 8:45pm on Saturday, April 27, a man left the B&Q store on Purbrook Way in Havant with items that he had not paid for. A woman in her 60s attempted to stop the man and was pushed out of the way, causing significant bruising.
The police have been conducting enquiries to establish what happened and they are now looking to speak with the man in this CCTV image, who was in the store at the time and may be able to provide the police with more information.