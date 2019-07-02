Woman whose death has sparked murder probe in Hambledon is named

A woman whose death has sparked a murder probe has been named locally as Joanna Thompson.

Police were called to a home in Vicarage Lane, Hambledon, just after midnight yesterday.

Joanna Thompson

Villagers say they are shocked by the news and have paid tribute to the victim, who had two sons.

Police said she was in her 50s but would not confirm anything more about the investigation, other than to say that an 18-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned.

READ MORE: Neighbours shocked as murder probe launched in quiet village

Caroline Vine, who knew the victim for years, was one of many who paid tribute and said: ‘I feel sick and so sad. She was such a lovely lady.

‘She was beautiful on the inside and out. The other day a 97-year-old lady I knew fell over and she was the first one on the scene to help her up.

‘I’m shell-shocked. No one had a bad word to say about her.’