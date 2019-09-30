Woman with two children in pushchair involved in altercation with man in Portsmouth street

A WOMAN with two children in a pushchair had ‘an altercation’ with a man who approached her in a Portsmouth street, according to police.

The 26-year-old woman was walking with the children when she was approached by the man on Southampton Road, Paulsgrove, at 2.50pm.

Several members of the public attempted to intervene in the altercation.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to talk to a lady who stopped her car to try and help.

‘The lady said she was a midwife.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 44190338000.

