Hampshire police were called to the route, under Ann’s Hill road, at 5.31am this morning (March 28).

Officers are filing a report to the coroner, and the death is not being considered as suspicious.

Police received a report of the body being discovered at 5.31am this morning. Picture: Google Street View.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 5.31am this morning, Monday, March 28, after the body of a woman was discovered in Gosport.

‘The body was found on the cycle track which runs under Ann’s Hill Road.

‘Next of kin have been informed.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’

