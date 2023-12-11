Woman's handbag stolen from Nando's bathroom in Gunwharf Quays
The police received reports that at around 07:20pm on October 17, a 44 year-old woman’s handbag was stolen from the bathrooms of the Nando’s restaurant in Gunwarf Quays.
The woman had left the bathrooms and returned to the restaurant before realising she had not bought her handbag back with her and when she went back to retrieve the bag it had been taken.
A second woman was seen on CCTV to enter the bathroom during this time before quickly exiting the restaurant.
The handbag contained two mobile phones, a purse and keys and the police are looking to speak to the woman pictured in the CCTV.
The woman is described as being white, between 35-40 years-old, approximately 5ft 5 inches tall and of slim/medium build.