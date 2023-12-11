A woman’s handbag was stolen from the toilets of Nando’s in Gunwharf Quays, police confirm.

The woman had left the bathrooms and returned to the restaurant before realising she had not bought her handbag back with her and when she went back to retrieve the bag it had been taken.

A second woman was seen on CCTV to enter the bathroom during this time before quickly exiting the restaurant.

Police appeal for information after a handbag was stolen from a bathroom in Nando's in Gunwharf Quays.

The handbag contained two mobile phones, a purse and keys and the police are looking to speak to the woman pictured in the CCTV.