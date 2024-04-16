Sainsbury's: Two women asked to appear in court after food and alcohol stolen from Hedge End store
Two women have been asked to go to court after hundreds of pounds of food and alcohol were stolen from a supermarket.
A total of £430 worth of alcohol and food was swiped from the shelves of Sainsbury's in Tollbar Way, Hedge End.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the theft took place shortly after midday on January 26. Police have issued an update on the investigation.
A spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-old woman from Verwood and a 38-year-old woman from Wimborne, both Dorset, have been issued postal requisitions to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on April 18, relating to theft from a shop.”