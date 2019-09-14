Women punched at Portsmouth taxi rank by man who took off T-shirt during attack

TWO women were punched by a man at a Portsmouth taxi rank – and he took off his T-shirt during the attack.

The flare-up happened at the rank outside Debenhams in Osborne Road, Southsea.

The taxi rank outside Debenhams in Southsea

Police say the women were punched as they tried to get into a cab.

One of the victims, a 50-year-old, reported being dragged from a taxi by a woman, who had arrived at the rank with a group of people.

The first victim was then punched by a man. He is also reported to have punched a 34-year-old woman who was with the first victim.

Police say the man was with a group of nine other people.

He was white, about 5ft 5in, and in his 30s with short brown cropped hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt which he took off during the incident.

The incident happened just after midnight on September 8.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Fortunately the women were not seriously injured.’

Anyone who saw the incident can call police on 101, quoting 44190323659, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.