Worker bit on leg and hand by dog sparking police hunt to find man and woman

Police reported the dog biting incident in Winchfield between 7pm and 7.30pm on 3 September when a man in his 40s was working on private land off Totters Lane.

The worker saw a man and woman walking a black Doberman and when approached them the dog bit him on the leg and hand, leaving puncture wounds and bruising.

Appeal to find man and woman after dog biting incident . Pic Hants police

The dog walkers then left in the direction of the Old Potbridge Road towards Winchfield.