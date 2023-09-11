Worker bit on leg and hand by dog sparking police hunt to find man and woman
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police reported the dog biting incident in Winchfield between 7pm and 7.30pm on 3 September when a man in his 40s was working on private land off Totters Lane.
The worker saw a man and woman walking a black Doberman and when approached them the dog bit him on the leg and hand, leaving puncture wounds and bruising.
READ NOW: Police seize knives and firearms
The dog walkers then left in the direction of the Old Potbridge Road towards Winchfield.
Police have now released images of the man and woman. “We are releasing images of two people we would like to speak to regarding this incident,” a statement said. “Do you recognise these two people? Did you see anyone walking a Doberman in this area at the time of the incident? Please call 101 quoting reference 44230357281 if you have any information.”