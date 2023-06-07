Worst neighbourhoods for car crime in Portsmouth

Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, official data shows - with Portsmouth recording nearly 150 such crimes during the month.

The figures, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to about 1,000 crimes a day. Three police forces, Greater Manchester, Devon and Cornwall and Sussex, had not supplied data for that month so the true number is likely much higher.

West Midlands Police was found to have the highest vehicle crime rate in the country in March, recording 113.6 incidents per 100,000 people across the force area, which includes Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry. This was followed by London’s Metropolitan Police which recorded 99.7 incidents per 100,000 people, then South Yorkshire Police, at 87.1 incidents per 100,000 people.

Portsmouth recorded 138 vehicle crimes in March. Police recorded 845 vehicle crimes in Hampshire in March, the figures show. The county recorded 42.2 incidents per 100,000 people in the area, leaving it ranked 22 in the country.

Dyfed-Powys Police, which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys in Wales, had the lowest vehicle crime rate in the country, recording 8.5 incidents per 100,000 people. Vehicle crimes with no recorded location were excluded.

Across England and Wales, police have so far closed nearly two-thirds of cases without identifying a suspect (63%). One-third (33%) of vehicle crimes from March were listed as still under investigation. Fewer than 1% of incidents have so far resulted in court action or a caution, although this is likely to rise as investigations progress.

These are the figures for each area of the city:

