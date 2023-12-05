A “dangerous” dog has been confiscated from its owner by police after biting a person in the street.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The resident was attacked by the XL Bully in Palmerston Road last month. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook they have been told about an aggressive canine on several occasions.

They said: “We received several reports relating to a dangerous dog. The dog has been taken into our custody and will be undergoing the necessary assessments."

NOW READ: American XL bully added to banned dogs list

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A person was bitten by an XL Bully in Palmerston Road, Southsea, on November 7. Police seized the dog on November 20 after several reports were made to the force. Note - the dog pictured is a stock image and not the animal involved in the incident. Picture: Habibur Rahman/Jacob King/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the person was attacked on November 7, with the XL Bully being confiscated over two weeks later. “The XL Bully was seized in the Palmerston Road area of Southsea on November 20 after a non-injury dog bite incident on November 7 and the owner not adhering to a dog behaviour contract due to the animal’s aggressive behaviour,” he added.

"There is some concern that the dog may be stolen and it remains in kennels at this time while relevant enquiries are conducted.”

Is it illegal to have an XL Bully?

American XL bullys were officially added to the list of banned dogs in England and Wales by the government in October. From February 1, 2024, owning one of them will constitute a criminal offence, unless its owner has successfully applied for an exemption.

A government report said the deadline will be extended to ensure the dogs are neutered and microchipped. A popular dog walker and trainer Ian ‘Wiggy’ Symes, 34, was killed in 2022 after being mauled by an XL American Bully, an inquest in April 2023 heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southsea residents previously spotted an American XL Bully being walked by a homeless man in September, leaving some residents “wary” and on their toes. No incidents were reported by people or received by the police at the time.