Yobs handed banning orders in fight against problems in Waterlooville

POLICE officers will be working with businesses in a town centre in the ongoing fight against anti-social behaviour.

Hampshire Constabulary is teaming up with companies in Waterlooville, following a number of anti-social behaviour incidents in the area.

In the past month incidents have been reported at McDonald’s, Sainsbury’s and other areas of the town centre, which police believe to involve the same group of young people.

Section 35 dispersal orders have been put in place to tackle the problem in the area and officers have spoken to the parents of the young people involved.

Banning orders have also been issued to young people causing anti-social behaviour to stop them from going to certain places, such as McDonalds, Sainsbury and Costa Coffee.

Police officers have also increased their patrols to deter similar incidents.

PCSO Chris Penfold said: ‘We’re working closely with businesses in the local community to reduce the incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area, to ensure Waterlooville remains a safe and friendly place for people to visit.’

Insp Dave Humphries said: ‘The neighbourhood policing team has responded proportionately to anti-social behaviour in Waterlooville, which has resulted in a number of young people receiving banning orders and being subjected to dispersals from the area.

‘We are keen to ensure those engaged in anti-social behaviour are dealt with appropriately, to ensure this problem isn’t simply displaced elsewhere.

‘We would also urge parents to ensure they know where their children are and what they’re doing.’