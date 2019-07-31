Yobs stand on police car in Gosport as youngsters cause problems at beauty spot

YOUNGSTERS have been accused of causing ‘regular and repeated’ problems at a beauty spot.

Footage sent to The News shows youngsters standing on police cars and throwing objects at vehicles near Hardway Slipway on July 23 and 25, sparking comparisons with public disorder at the Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth, also on July 25.

Youngsters causing problems for residents and police at Hardway Slipway. Police say incidents took place on July 23 and 25 - the same day as the Hotwalls problems in Old Portsmouth.

Video also shows youngsters surrounding a Gosport Borough Council enforcement car, and throwing a bottle toward it.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: ‘Tensions are extremely high in our community – we are unable to keep a lid on tension caused by the regular and repeated anti-social behaviour being experienced by locals.

‘The potential for members of Gosport’s community taking matters into their own hands cannot be ignored.’

Following problems Hardway over the past few years, a Public Space Protection Order was put in place last year, giving police the power to ban people from the area for 12 hours.

Anyone refusing to comply can get a fixed penalty of up to £100 or a court fine of up to £1,000.

Ward councillor for Hardway, Councillor Diane Furlong, said: ‘It’s getting really bad.

‘It’s not a good situation to be in – I’m trying everything I can to get action done and regain control.

‘If that means getting dispersal orders sorted then so be it; we don’t want something similar to what happened at the Hotwalls.’

Now, police officers have vowed that ‘appropriate action’ will be taken, with investigations underway to identify and deal with those responsible.

Inspector Richard Thompson, from the Gosport neighbourhood policing team, said: ‘We are currently analysing our officers’ body worn video and footage from Gosport Borough Council’s enforcement officers.

‘We would like to thank residents who have shared additional phone footage.

‘Using this footage and other information from members of the public, we are actively looking to identify those responsible and take appropriate action.

‘Most young people are at the Hardway Slipway to have fun in the warm weather, but the anti-social behaviour of a few can spoil things for the majority.’