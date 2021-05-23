Owner Mark Wilson discovered the damage this morning – captured on CCTV at around 4.30am – at the popular Portsmouth seaside attraction.

Images caught on camera show three men and a woman having a ‘little war’ by throwing items at each other while standing two against two.

They were seen damaging railway tracks, throwing figures across the site and putting in tiny windows.

Damage at Southsea Model Village done at around 5am on May 23 2021. Picture: Southsea Model Village

Furious Mr Wilson said he and his team were busy cleaning up this morning and will reopen today for visitors.

He said: ‘It’s the worst one we’ve had so far, it’s an absolute nightmare – they’ve done loads of damage.

‘I’m fuming again. There’s figures everywhere – there’s windows put in, train tracks everywhere, bonsai trees damaged.

‘They were wearing pretty distinctive clothing, hopefully (the police) will follow them along the seafront (on CCTV).

‘We’ve been closed all year, open four weeks then this happens.

‘They were standing there and throwing the figures, having a little war – two on one end and two on the other – and chucking the figures at each other.’

He added one man was ‘staggering around like he’s out of his head’.

It’s the latest in a long line of incidents at the model village where vandals have caused damage.

But the team is due to open today as normal for visitors.

‘We’re still going to reopen and we won’t let them win,’ Mr Wilson added.

It comes as the nearby Rose Gardens were taped off this morning by council workers.

They arrived at around 8am to find smashed glass bottles and rubbish in the walled garden.

David Hyde spotted the smashed glass this morning.

He said: ‘They had to close the gates from 8am to clear up the mess and broken glass from the paths and in the grass.

‘This happened on the Saturday night.’

A post on Southsea Model Village’s Facebook page said: ‘At approximately 4.30am this morning we sadly had another break in.

‘They have ripped up James’s track, kicked in windows and had a throwing fight with all our little figures and ripped out our new bonsai trees.

‘As if the past year hasn’t been hard enough we now have to put all this right.’

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call police on 101.

