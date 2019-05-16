Have your say

A MAN has been arrested after threats were made to kill fans during the League One play-off at Fratton Park tonight.

The 22-year-old, from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was arrested in the early hours of this morning and he remains in police custody at this time.

A man has been arrested. Picture: Joe Pepler

He was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man was arrested overnight after threats were put out on social media about tonight’s Portsmouth V Sunderland game at Fratton Park.

‘We continue to work with Portsmouth FC and can assure the public that a sufficient policing response will be in place for tonight’s match.’

READ MORE: Portsmouth step up security after threats made to ‘kill 150 fans’

Multiple threats were put on social media yesterday including references to the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

With one of the messages threatening to kill ‘150 fans’ and another to ‘bomb Fratton Park’.

Pompey have announced that there will be enhanced security checks in place before tonight’s match at Fratton Park.

Fans are being advised to get down to the stadium early to make sure they get into the ground in time for kick-off.

In a statement the club said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club are aware of a message that has been posted on social media and are working with police on this matter.

‘The club would like to reassure fans that there will be enhanced security checks in place for Thursday’s play-off match against Sunderland at Fratton Park (7.45pm kick-off).

READ MORE: How YOU reacted following the threats

‘Due to these checks, all supporters with tickets are advised to arrive in plenty of time to make sure they are inside the stadium for the start of the game.

‘Tickets for the match – which is being televised live on Sky Sports – have sold out.’

Are you planning on attending the game tonight? Let us know in the comments below.