You can now be fined €500 for drinking outside in Magaluf

Magaluf has been the go-to destination for throngs of party-seeking holidaymakers for decades.

But now council chiefs in the Spanish town have turned up the heat on boozy Brits with the introduction of street signs warning of hefty fines for street drinking, nakedness and fighting.

Holidaymakers could face fines for drinking on the street. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

The town council wants to discourage so-called “alcohol tourism” and is warning visitors they could face €400 to €500 fines for nudity, fighting and drinking on the street.

The brightly-coloured posters, which carry the hashtag #havefunwithrespect, have been mounted on lamp-posts and other visible spots all over the popular party resort in order to “encourage citizenship”, the local council said. “Wear no clothes on the street. Penalty €400” and “Drink on the street. Penalty €500” read two of the signs.

In 2017, 785 complaints were filed for drinking on the street while 68 sanctions were doled out for people walking around in a state of nudity.

A British Embassy spokesman has advised Brits travelling to Spain this summer to “respect local laws and customs” and “make sure you think before you act; have a good time – but don’t take things so far that you end up in trouble, such as being arrested or assaulted or ending up in hospital.”