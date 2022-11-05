The 19-year-old was assaulted in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, between 11pm and 11.30pm. A man on an e-scooter approached him before beating him and leaving him unconscious.

The victim was rushed to hospital with a broken jaw. A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At some time between 11pm and 11.30pm on Monday, October 31, the victim was in Guildhall Square.

‘He was approached by a man on an e-scooter who assaulted him causing him to lose consciousness. The victim was admitted to hospital where he underwent surgery for a broken jaw. He has since been discharged.