Young man, 19, beaten until he lost consciousness following attack on Halloween night in Portsmouth
A YOUNG man was beaten so badly he had to have surgery following an attack on Halloween night.
The 19-year-old was assaulted in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, between 11pm and 11.30pm. A man on an e-scooter approached him before beating him and leaving him unconscious.
The victim was rushed to hospital with a broken jaw. A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At some time between 11pm and 11.30pm on Monday, October 31, the victim was in Guildhall Square.
‘He was approached by a man on an e-scooter who assaulted him causing him to lose consciousness. The victim was admitted to hospital where he underwent surgery for a broken jaw. He has since been discharged.
‘Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was in the area at the time of assault to come forward and speak to us. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44220446856.’