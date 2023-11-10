Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hedge End Police said a group of young people have been climbing on top of the Piland’s Wood Community Centre in Bursledon. The force added: “We're aware of a minority of young people climbing on the roof of the Piland’s Wood Community Centre, causing damage to the tiles costing hundreds of pounds in repairs and some internal water damage which will undoubtedly cost more.

"Not only do these costs affect the their ability to provide essential services to the community, it also threatens local services being withdrawn. Various members of the community use this building, including a pre-school.

Piland’s Wood Community Centre, Bursledon. Picture: Hedge End Police.

"For the sake of the people using this centre we are urging those climbing this roof to stop and think about the impact of your action and the risk to your own personal safety.”