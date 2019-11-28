PUBLIC toilets have been vandalised by youths who ripped out lavatories and stuffed the drains with toilet roll.

The facilities in Kidmore Lane in Denmead were damaged by the vandals on Wednesday night.

Youths damaged public toilets in Kidmore Lane, Denmead on Wednesday night'Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a post on Facebook, Waterlooville Police said that they were called to reports of six youths ‘smashing up the public toilets’.

They wrote: ‘Upon our attendance shortly after the call, the youths had gone but the damage was clear.

‘They’ve ripped toilets from the walls damaging the entire piping system, broken the door brackets to each entrance and smashed the toilet roll holders from the walls before filling all drains with paper and attempting to set fire to it.

‘This random act of madness from these youths are sure to cost Winchester City Council hundreds if not thousands of pounds of damage.’

Anyone who knows who caused the damage to the public toilets in Kidmore Lane, or want to provide intelligence on the group who officers believe are commonly causing issues in Denmead, are asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 44190420177 or email Waterlooville.police@hampshire.pnn.police.uk