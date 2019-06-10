YouTube prankster convicted of assaulting night manager after bursting into Fareham Asda for 'dab tour'

A YOUTUBE prankster who burst into a supermarket and tried to put on a rave has been convicted of assault and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Chaotic scenes unfurled at Asda in Speedfields Park, in Fareham, when staff tried to remove DiscoBoy from the supermarket last September at night in a film named ‘Discoboy meets the most angry supermarket security ever *he went mental*’.

YouTube prankster Lee Marshall, 34, who goes by the name DiscoBoy on the streaming site has been convicted of assault by beating against an Asda supermarket night manager. ''Pictured: Lee Marshall wearing shorts, a vest and a hat inside the Asda store

The 34-year-old YouTube content creator - whose real name is Lee Marshall - led a group of people dancing and raving at the shop, taking in speakers and dressed in wigs, shorts and bright clothing.

Dressed in pink and purple shorts, a vest and hat, Marshall - who branded the court case ‘ridiculous’ - launched himself towards the night manager, prosecutors said, and minutes later was arrested by police.

He told The News: ‘He’s never getting £1,000 out me ever - I’d rather go to prison.’

Marshall, from Delaware Close, Sturry, Canterbury in Kent, claims he was intervening between two people at the store - and did not assault the night manager.

He added: ‘The whole case is totally biased to the fact that we were in there messing around - they’ve definitely got a problem if someone is making financial gain out of non-conventional means.

‘We went in there and they took it from fun vibes to nasty straightaway.’

In his video, watched 381,000 times, was uploaded two days after the September 25 incident and shows Marshall jumping and dancing towards a group of Asda workers outside after having been kicked out.

Around eight people joined Marshall in the rave bid, including YouTuber Ally Law, who has 2.8m subscribers - and a conviction for trespass.

Law, of Hepworth Close, Southampton, was convicted of aggravated trespass after breaking into the Celebrity Big Brother set in January 2018.

The workers had to form a line at the shop doors to prevent the pranksters from returning inside.

Now Marshall has been convicted of assault by beating against the night manager and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and £200 prosecution costs. He was cleared of assault against a security worker. Marshall is appealing the case.

Police Staff Investigator Cathryn Sibley said: ‘A group of youths entered the store and caused noise related anti-social behaviour before the staff (member was) assaulted.

‘This court result demonstrates that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and staff and customers at retail premises should not be subjected to abuse or physical violence under any circumstances.’

Footage Marshall uploaded shows the group with him start shouting about 'allegations' one worker was 'punched in the face'. Challenging that, one from the group shouts: 'It's all on video.'

In a second part of the video the next morning Marshall tells viewers he spent 16 hours in a cell after being arrested by police.

In it he said: 'Yes guys here I am back at Asda - it went wrong.

'Basically the security and another bloke said that I assaulted them.

'Not the security the other one said I punched him and the other one said, I don't know what he said, but they were idiots.

'They went well overboard, they acted like we went in there letting fireworks off.

'I've just spent since 11 o'clock last night in a police cell it's about three in the afternoon now.’

He added: 'Yes I've got to go to court, what a joke,’ and added it was ‘ridiculous’.

In the Asda video a furious-looking member of security staff rushed to stop Marshall and his pals as they rushed into the store before other staff join in.

Marshall, who denied the charges, has nearly 74,000 subscribers on YouTube and has previously held a rave for lorries stuck in Operation Stack on the M20 in Kent.

Prosecutors confirmed Asda staff and security tried to physically remove the group due to what was described as anti-social actions. The video shows at least one person being put in a headlock.

Angry staff were outside the shop trying to remove the group. One woman worked shouted: 'Get that camera away from us - now!'

The video on YouTube shows the group running off as police arrive before cutting to Marshall under arrest. The group also clash with police.

Marshall previously sneaked into Playzone and the Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth last year. At the time he told The News he was 25, but is 34.

YouTube prankster Lee Marshall, 34, who goes by the name DiscoBoy on the streaming site has been convicted of assault by beating against an Asda supermarket night manager. ''Pictured: Police arresting Lee Marshall