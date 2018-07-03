Dad takes on a tough run after operation

AFTER having open heart surgery eight months ago, a father has taken on one of the UK’s toughest running challenges to raise hundreds of pounds for Wessex Heartbeat.

Along with his daughter Zoe, Martin Morrall took on the Race to the King, a 52.4 mile double marathon along the South Downs Way to Winchester Cathedral.

The 60-year-old, from Botley, said: ‘I saw how much the charity helped people on the ward and their families when I was in hospital and wanted to give something back.’

It was through running that Martin discovered there was a problem with his heart and a CT scan revealed he had a swelling of the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down the chest and stomach.

Martin met many people supported by the charity throughout his hospital stay.

John Munro, chief executive of Wessex Heartbeat, said: ‘We are in absolute awe of Martin. He’s a fantastic example of how you can make a very quick recovery and go on to have an active life after heart surgery.’