Dad takes on a tough run after operation

Anita Wilson (56) from Waterlooville with her Grandson Alfie McHugh (3) who she had been looking after when he was taken ill in the Marks and Spencer store in Havant Picture: Malcolm Wells (180617-4227)

Police crack down on drug misuse after public concern

0
Have your say

AFTER having open heart surgery eight months ago, a father has taken on one of the UK’s toughest running challenges to raise hundreds of pounds for Wessex Heartbeat.

Along with his daughter Zoe, Martin Morrall took on the Race to the King, a 52.4 mile double marathon along the South Downs Way to Winchester Cathedral.

The 60-year-old, from Botley, said: ‘I saw how much the charity helped people on the ward and their families when I was in hospital and wanted to give something back.’

It was through running that Martin discovered there was a problem with his heart and a CT scan revealed he had a swelling of the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down the chest and stomach.

Martin met many people supported by the charity throughout his hospital stay.

John Munro, chief executive of Wessex Heartbeat, said: ‘We are in absolute awe of Martin. He’s a fantastic example of how you can make a very quick recovery and go on to have an active life after heart surgery.’