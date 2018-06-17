Dad wins competition to see Bishop’s Waltham pub named after him for Father’s Day

FATHER’S Day was one to remember for Neil Wilkie – he turned up to his local pub and saw his face on its sign.

The dad-of-three had won Fuller’s Father’s Day competition My Dad’s Pub which saw the Crown Inn, in Bishop’s Waltham, turned into The Neil and Crown for the day.

Neil was put forward by his wife Rachael and their children, beating 3,500 other entrants from across the country. To celebrate his win, the family got to enjoy a free meal.

Neil said: ‘I’m so pleased about this. I can’t believe I have my face on a pub sign.

‘I’m touched my wife and children entered me into the competition and I’m so glad that I get to enjoy this with them and my extended family.’

In her nomination, Rachael said Neil works hard, makes them laugh and ensures they ‘have everything they need.’

Kenny Dryden, manager of The Crown Inn said he was delighted to be a part of the contest.

‘It was an absolute pleasure spending Father’s Day with such a lovely family,’ he said.