Gosport and boxing are mourning the death of Gosport ABC head coach Darren Blair, at the age of 54. Blair is here, right, with boxer Jack Harrop, centre, and Blair's partner Leandra Hunter, left.

Gosport is today united in grief following the tragic death of its ‘king’.

And teenage boxer Jack Harrop had paid a moving and emotional tribute to his ‘father figure’, after incredibly competing in the final of the England Boxing National Youth Championship hours after his sudden loss.

The boxing world and Darren Blair’s home town is today coming to terms with the news of his unexpected passing at the age of 54 on Saturday, following a short illness.

Blair was regarded as a respected community leader through his role at Gosport ABC over the past 24 years, having a seismic positive impact on countless lives as the club’s head coach.

The former Royal Navy sailor was taken ill last week, ahead of the final stages of the prestigious amateur competition in Rotherham.

Gosport and boxing is mourning the death of Darren Blair in tragic circumstances at the age of 54.

Blair still travelled to South Yorkshire after being a guiding light throughout the 16-year-old’s three-year amateur career.

The hugely-popular figure’s condition deteriorated, however, leading to him being rushed to hospital after his charge was victorious at the semi-final stage, where his heart later failed as a result of pneumonia.

With his mother, and Blair’s partner, Leandra Hunter in his corner, Harrop took the awe-inspiring decision to fight on in memory of the man who’d been his driving force through 38 amateur contests.

And with Blair as his inspiration the Southern Counties champion produced the performance of his life, going down to a disputed split-decision loss to England international Dylan Gray.

‘For me and my mum it’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do,’ said Harrop, after facing a traumatic period with incredible bravery.

Gosport boxer Jack Harrop, left, incredibly boxed in the final of the England Boxing National Youth Championships hours after the death of his coach and 'father figure' Darren Blair.

‘Darren was so important to us all. I’d boxed for him for over three years - I’ve had 40 fights now and Darren was there for the first 38.

‘He travelled all over the country with me - everything I’ve done is all thanks to him.

‘The semi-final was the first time he hadn’t been there in my corner, and it was hard. I just thought I’d get through to the final, tell him and he’d be buzzing.

‘After what then happened I knew he would’ve wanted me to box, so I just had to do everything to block it all out. I had to get through it for Darren.

‘I know he would’ve been so disappointed if I didn’t box, so that’s what made me do it. Boxing was literally his whole life and he was 100 per cent a role model to me.

‘I really feel like he’s with me now. When I boxed the final I felt so strong because he was there with me, it gave me that extra strength.

‘I really thought I’d done enough in every round, and I haven’t spoken to one person who thought I didn’t win it.

‘But now I need to keep going for him. He put too much time and effort into me to just leave it now.

‘He was the same for everyone. I’ve literally had hundreds of people telling me how much he helped them. That’s what he was like.

‘So I’ll keep going for him - I’m 100 per cent doing it in his memory.’

Harrop’s astonishing final performance arrived just 20 hours after Blair’s death, with the former navy boxer’s family ringside after travelling north and the event preceded by the sounding of 10 bells in an emotional and moving tribute.

He is survived by son Harvey and daughter Maisy, with Blair a proud family man as well as trailblazing figurehead for his town and sport.

Gosport ABC head coach, Darren Blair, right with son Harvey Blair, second right, and some of his boxers in 2006.

Those nearest to the commanding figure, like Hunter, are now left with a gaping chasm for a loss felt by the countless lives Blair enriched, but resonating profoundly with those closest to him.

‘It’s feels like a nightmare and I’ve been in a state of shock,’ his partner said of the tragic events.

‘He was a coach but also my partner, I loved him with my whole heart.

‘He was a coach to Jack but also his father figure. It’s been really hard, but we knew that Darren wouldn’t have wanted Jack to pull out of the Championships. That’s why we were there, so Jack went out and boxed in the final.

‘We didn’t get the decision and lost on a 3-2 split. We all thought he’d done enough and he lost to a boy who’s already in the England team. Everyone in the whole place thought Jack had done it. It was a complete robbery, to be honest.

‘But I just know Darren would have wanted us to carry on. He would’ve been proud, we knew he was there with us and kept us strong.

‘I just feel so proud of Jack. For a 16-year-old boy to man up in the way he has, to get through those ropes after losing his coach and father figure: I couldn’t be prouder.

The final photo taken by Darren Blair's partner, Leandra Hunter, of the couple after Jack Harrop's quarter-final win last Friday. From left-right: Jack Harrop, Darren Blair, Leandra Hunter and Taylor Harrop.

‘He boxed out of his skin, it’s the best we’ve ever seen him box. He was amazing.

‘It’s really another level what he did, he’s a champion in our eyes and he won that title.

‘It’s a tough time for us as a family right now, but Darren was so loved and you only have to look at social media to see that. That means a lot.

‘I spent every day with Darren and we did everything together. I don’t know what I’m going to do.

‘The last thing he posted on Facebook was how proud he was of me for cornering Jack at the nationals - it’s something I’ll treasure for the rest of my life.