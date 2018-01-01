Date for charity’s anniversary concert is announced

A MUSIC charity has revealed the date for a concert celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Urban Vocal Group will be putting on its biggest show ever at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Sunday, January 14.

The concert marks a decade since the charity’s foundation, as it provides free music tuition to young people in Portsmouth and Havant.

Co-founder Charlie Fletcher said: ‘I wanted it to be free to access and to be different from other choirs with a more contemporary vocal style and repertoire.

‘The idea was to attract young people who would not normally have the confidence or inclination to take part in group singing and to use it as a gateway to further participation in music.

‘The differences that we have seen in people are not only musical but personal and social, helping them prosper in education, employment and life.’

Tickets for the event, which will commence at 7pm, can be purchased on the charity’s website, theuvg.co.uk.