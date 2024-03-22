Ian ‘Cab’ Townsend CBE, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of No 22. Group RAF, paid a special visit to the Gosport base last week. He presided over the Ceremonial Divisions among other esteemed guests.

Escorted by Captain Mark Hamilton, the Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, the AVM inspected members of the Guard of Honour, who were on parade alongside Royal Naval personnel.

NOW READ: HMS Sultan in Gosport welcomes new Commanding Officer

This included trainees Passing Out of their training at the naval base. They will be heading to to join their first ships and Sultan Volunteer Corp Cadets. AVM Townsend said: “The quality of training provided by HMS Sultan and Number 22 Group is essential to the future success of our fantastic Royal Navy. My congratulations to all those graduating.”

AVM Townsend conducted presentations and handed out awards to other officials. This included LET(ME) Coull being presented with the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, and WO2 Kinnaird being awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct Clasp.

Rear Admiral Steven McCarthy also made his first visit to HMS Sultan since he was appointed the Director Ship Operations and Chief Naval Engineer Officer. The mayor of Gosport, Cllr Martin Pepper, was in attendance.

1 . Air-Vice Marshal parade at HMS Sultan AVM Townsend takes the salute during the march past Photo: PO Photographer Pepe Hogan and Leading Photographer Dan Bladen Photo Sales

2 . Air-Vice Marshal parade at HMS Sultan Long Service and Good Conduct Clasp - Presented to WO2 Kinnaird. Photo: PO Photographer Pepe Hogan and Leading Photographer Dan Bladen Photo Sales

3 . Air-Vice Marshal parade at HMS Sultan Ceremonial Divisions at HMS Sultan Photo: PO Photographer Pepe Hogan and Leading Photographer Dan Bladen Photo Sales