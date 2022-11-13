19 pictures of Remembrance Sunday parades and services in Fareham, Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent

Parades and services were held for Remembrance Sunday across the county, and these pictures show what happened in Gosport, Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent.

In Fareham, the parade started the Duke of Connaught's Own Club in Western Road, heading up Kings Road and to war memorial outside Holy Trinity Church in West Street. In the parade were sailors from HMS Collingwood, cadets, and members of the Scouts of all ages.

Gosport saw an armed guard from HMS Sultan, form up on the road opposite Gosport War Memorial Hospital, joined by representatives from the Royal British Legion, veterans’ groups, Scouts, Guides, sea cadets and air cadets.

And the parade in Lee-on-the-Solent mustered at the Beach Road car park before heading for the war memorial, for a two minute’s silence, and then on to St Faith's Church.

Father and son Austin Iliss of the1350 AC Fareham and his father Chris

Wreaths Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mike Ford and Colonel Charles Ackroyd TD RD DL lay wreaths

In position The parade in Fareham comes to a halt

Naval representation Captain Tim Davey, commanding officer of HMS Collingwood, lays his wreath