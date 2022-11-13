News you can trust since 1877
The crowd in Fareham Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-42)

19 pictures of Remembrance Sunday parades and services in Fareham, Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent

At 11am the area fell silent to mark the sacrifice of those who had previously served the country.

By Tom Morton
38 minutes ago
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 3:15pm

Parades and services were held for Remembrance Sunday across the county, and these pictures show what happened in Gosport, Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent.

In Fareham, the parade started the Duke of Connaught's Own Club in Western Road, heading up Kings Road and to war memorial outside Holy Trinity Church in West Street. In the parade were sailors from HMS Collingwood, cadets, and members of the Scouts of all ages.

Gosport saw an armed guard from HMS Sultan, form up on the road opposite Gosport War Memorial Hospital, joined by representatives from the Royal British Legion, veterans’ groups, Scouts, Guides, sea cadets and air cadets.

And the parade in Lee-on-the-Solent mustered at the Beach Road car park before heading for the war memorial, for a two minute’s silence, and then on to St Faith's Church.

1. Father and son

Austin Iliss of the1350 AC Fareham and his father Chris (131121-121)

Photo: Keith Woodland

2. Wreaths

Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mike Ford and Colonel Charles Ackroyd TD RD DL lay wreaths (131121-81)

Photo: Keith Woodland

3. In position

The parade in Fareham comes to a halt (131121-104)

Photo: Keith Woodland

4. Naval representation

Captain Tim Davey, commanding officer of HMS Collingwood, lays his wreath (131121-89)

Photo: Keith Woodland

