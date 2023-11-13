Servicemen and civilians gathered in Fareham to pay their respects and reflect on those who died in conflicts for Remembrance Sunday.

Commemorations were held in West Street on Sunday, November 12 and included a remembrance parade.

The Forever Remembered ceremony commenced at 9.45am at the War Memorial, Holy Trinity Church, where the names of those from the Fareham area who died as serving members in British Armed Forces conflicts were read aloud.

The parade began at the Duke of Connaught’s Own Club in Western Road before continuing along Kings Road and on to West Street, arriving at the War Memorial for two minutes’ silence at 11am.

This was followed by a Ceremony of Laying Wreaths and a special service at Holy Trinity Church.

Here are 26 pictures of the commemorations:

1 . Fareham Remembrance 2023 Part of the Royal Navy presence in Fareham. Photo: Solent News Photo Sales

2 . Fareham Remembrance Sunday commemorations on November 12 2023. Photo: Yen Milne Photo Sales

3 . Fareham Remembrance Fareham Remembrance Sunday commemorations on November 12 2023. Photo: Yen Milne Photo Sales