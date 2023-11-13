26 pictures of Fareham's Remembrance Sunday commemorations including armed forces personnel
Commemorations were held in West Street on Sunday, November 12 and included a remembrance parade.
The Forever Remembered ceremony commenced at 9.45am at the War Memorial, Holy Trinity Church, where the names of those from the Fareham area who died as serving members in British Armed Forces conflicts were read aloud.
The parade began at the Duke of Connaught’s Own Club in Western Road before continuing along Kings Road and on to West Street, arriving at the War Memorial for two minutes’ silence at 11am.
This was followed by a Ceremony of Laying Wreaths and a special service at Holy Trinity Church.
Here are 26 pictures of the commemorations: