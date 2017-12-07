Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is now officially part of the Royal Navy - ahead of schedule

Have your say

HISTORY has been made this morning as Britain’s new aircraft carrier has been formally accepted into the Royal Navy.

The vessel acceptance date was due to be later this year, after her commissioning ceremony today.

But breaking the news to the press today, a spokeswoman for the Aircraft Carrier Alliance said the 65,000-tonne vessel has been accepted into the Senior Service.

It means the warship is now in the hands of the Royal Navy.

A spokeswoman from the ACA said: ‘This is really fantastic day. It’s the culminates years of hard work and dedication of 10,000 people across the UK and wider supply chain.

‘For the industry we have made history this morning.’