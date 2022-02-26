HMS Diamond set off on Friday morning as part of the UK’s response to support Nato countries in eastern Europe, under the watchful gaze of anxious relatives and friends.

The £1bn Type 45 destroyer will join offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent in the eastern Mediterranean as Britain seeks to bolster its military presence around Europe.

Both the vessels will join a Nato task force, joining warships from Canada, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well-wishers and families of the HMS Diamond crew gathered to see her leave Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Mike Cooter (250222)

The deployment by the UK government comes amid the bloody war being waged in Ukraine, which last night saw its fighting erupt in districts of its capital Kyiv.

The Ukrainian government said that 2,000 Russian troops had been killed since the invasion began on Thursday.

Although Diamond and Trent are not due to be embroiled in the clash between Russia and Ukraine, it is expected to remain on standby in case it is required as part of a wider Nato force.

HMS Diamond heads into the Solent after leaving Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Mike Cooter (250222)

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has paid tribute to the city’s team of Royal Navy sailors and said: ‘The thoughts and best wishes of all of us in Portsmouth are with the crews of HMS Diamond and HMS Trent, who will soon be joining a Nato fleet in the Eastern Mediterranean.

‘At this testing time we must continue to demonstrate beyond all doubt that the UK can fulfil its obligations to Nato and our allies and partners in Europe.’

Diamond’s departure came a week later than had been expected.

It had originally been set to leave on February 17 but its departure was initially delayed by Storm Eunice with further delays caused by the warship requiring ‘minor repairs’.

Families and well-wishers wave to the crew of HMS Diamond as she leaves Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Mike Cooter (250222)

And as the ship sailed out of Portsmouth, relatives of the ship’s company massed on the Hotwalls to wave their loved ones goodbye.

Despite an air of nervousness from some, wellwishers still waved and cheered as Diamond left Portsmouth Naval Base.

Mother Sarah Young witnessed the departure. She said she feels 'trepidation' as her 20-year-old daughter Maddy Davies sets out on her first outing on HMS Diamond.

But the mum spoke of her pride and praised the ship for protecting Nato.

HMS Diamond leaves Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Mike Cooter (250222)

Sarah added: 'They're out there to defend something that's important to people. The whole landscape of their careers has changed due to war in Europe.'

The family of 27-year-old Austin Harris brought out a West Ham flag to tie to the railings on the round tower.

His dad Darren said he was feeling 'apprehensive' and added: 'It's been on and off so I think they're relieved to go.

'This time, everything's different so I'm feeling a bit nervous.

'This is a bit more worrying this time – potentially could be dangerous.'

Later in the day, Diamond’s sister ship HMS Defender set sail for a short period at sea prior to returning to base ahead of deployment to a major sea exercise off Norway which will also involve aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron