June 25 marks Armed Forces Day, an event used to honour those that serve the nation both at home and overseas.

A ceremony will take place at Havant Borough Council’s Public Service Plaza on June 20 where a specially-designed flag will be raised and will fly until Armed Forces Day itself.

The Mayor of Havant Diana Patrick raising the flag for Armed Forces Day in 2019 Picture: Sarah Standing (240619-9591)

The Mayor of Havant, Councillor Diana Patrick, and HBC's Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Julie Thain-Smith, will attend the service led by Sandra Haggan, of St Faith’s Church, Havant.

Cllr Patrick said: ‘Havant Borough Council always marks Armed Forces Day as a demonstration of our respect and admiration for the tireless work carried out on our behalf by the brave men and women of the Armed Forces.

‘I would be delighted to see members of the public at the Plaza to witness the ceremony as well as service personnel, veterans and cadets.’

Cllr Julie Thain-Smith, Royal Navy veteran, said: ‘Havant Borough has always had close ties with the armed forces community and no one has a greater respect for the sacrifices they make than our residents.

‘Armed Forces Day is a great way to say thank you to these wonderful men and women who do so much to keep us safe, all year round.

‘Please come and join our simple ceremony and show them they have your support.’

The ceremony starts at 10.30am.