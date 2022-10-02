On Friday, September 30, seven former and serving front-line personnel were joined by a crowd of FirstLight Trust veterans as they set out on a six week march – coined the Yompathon – across Britain, to raise money for eight military and emergency service charities.

FirstLight Trust is a grassroots charity based on Gosport high street supporting veterans of the armed forces and emergency services and their families and helping to smooth the transition from service life.

FirstLight Trust veterans and emergency services charity are taking on the Yompathon challenge, walking in support of mental health for frontline service personnel. Pictured is: Veterans with yompers and (back row second right and right) Riah Bunce, activity co-ordinator and Dorinda Wolfe Murray, CEO and founding trustee for the FirstLight Trust, at the cafe in Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (300922-4063)

The team were waved off at the Trust’s Gosport hub and their first stop on their journey was the Royal Navy Headquarters Whale Island, where they will also finish on Armistice Day.

Named after the military term ‘Yomp’ meaning to march at your own pace, the Yompathon team will raise money and awareness for mentally wounded veterans by marching for 24 hours each day, through three countries, to reach their target of 3,863 miles.

Dorinda Wolfe Murray, CEO and founding trustee of FirstLight Trust was there to support the team on the day.

She said: ‘People think it’s just a walk, no it’s far far more than that, James has pulled the team together and got them all very fit – it’s a massive undertaking. I’m so excited for him, he’s done amazingly.

FirstLight Trust veterans and emergency services charity are taking on the Yompathon challenge, walking in support of mental health for frontline service personnel. Picture: Sarah Standing (300922-1113)

Founded by James Mazzoni-Dalton, currently serving on HMS Ambush based at Faslane, the Yompathon team come from all over the UK, representing the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force as well as the Police, Ambulance and Fire services.

Mazzoni-Dalton said: ‘I came up with the idea of the Yompathon because I feel so strongly about wanting to help both former and serving members of the Armed Forces and Emergency Services suffering from mental health challenges.

‘The charities I’ve chosen to support are close to my heart: I have been in the British Armed Forces since 1998 and I’m currently serving with the Royal Navy as a Medical Assistant in the Submarine Service. I cannot wait to embark on this challenge, while losing a few toenails along the way, for such a worthwhile cause.’

To donate to the Yompathon visit justgiving.com/campaign/the-yompathon.