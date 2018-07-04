Awards evening celebrates continued hard work of the RFA

Have your say

THE dedication of the Royal Fleex Auxiliary (RFA) has been recognised at an annual awards evening in Portsmouth.

HMS Nelson played host to the awards ceremony, which is held in recognition of the achievements of RFA personnel who serve on operations across the globe.

A total of 30 awards were given out during the night, the fourth of its kind to be held.

RFA Head of Service, Commodore Duncan Lamb, said: ‘The RFA awards is anopportunity to reflect on the element that makes the organization special – our people

‘A ship is but steel and air – it is the people that bring it to life.

‘It is the people who guard the ethos, values and reputation of the RFA.’

Communications Rating First Class, Danielle Rogers, was awarded the CIS Trainee of the Year award.

She said: ‘I am really proud to receive this award and I very much look forward to further progressing my CIS career with the RFA.’