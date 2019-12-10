WORLD-acclaimed adventurer Bear Grylls has declared the Royal Navy is one of the world’s greatest military forces after it welcomed its second supercarrier into the fleet.

The TV personality was among the hoards of VIPs invited to witness the commissioning ceremony of HMS Prince of Wales, at Portsmouth Naval Base.

Shara Grylls, far right, shares a joke with the Duchess of Cornwall, with TV adventurer, Bear Grylls, pictured centre.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

The SAS serviceman-turned-survival guru, who is an honorary Colonel with the Royal Marines, was bursting with pride after watching the service.

‘These ships are the biggest the Royal Navy has ever made and it’s hard to describe the scale of them,’ he said.

‘It makes you really proud to be British and really proud of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines who serve here.

‘Britain has always been the greatest navy in the world and it’s pretty cool that in 2019 we’re still be able to say – head held high, white ensign flying – we’re the greatest navy in the world.’

Pictured: Shara Grylls, left, with the Duchess of Cornwall, Captain Darren Houston and Bear Grylls.'Photo: Habibur Rahman

Bear, who last year visited Prince of Wales’s sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth in the USA, said the ships were making waves across the pond and were hugely respected by the US Navy.

The 45-year-old survival expert added: ‘All the Americans that were on board were saying it was just incredible – that’s important for UK standing in the world.’

Bear, whose father was a Commando, said watching the Royal Marines Band performing was a personal highlight.

‘My dad always used to say to me growing up that they’re the finest band in the world. But you see it and it’s absolutely true. They’re immaculate.’