Cadets gain leaderships and teamwork skills

A GROUP of cadets travelled to a naval establishment to gain leadership training skills.

The Leys School in Cambridgeshire travelled to HMS Collingwood in Fareham to experience a taste of Naval life and visit the Royal Navy Leadership Academy (RNLA) where instructors tested their mettle on the Academy’s Low Ropes Course.

The course was jointly supervised by Flight Lieutenant (Flt Lt) Sale RAFAC and Lieutenant (Lt) (CCF)

Springall RNR and Flt Lt Stuart Sale explained the purpose of their visit.

He said: ‘This experience teaches them positive communication and how to fit into a team.

‘They can apply the principles of leadership that they’ve been taught and they can push themselves, taking risks and making decisions, communicating and solving the problem.’

The students split into groups to tackle different obstacles on the course including the ‘spider’s web’ where students have to traverse through a series of ropes without touching them.

Leys School Cadets Imogen and Jonathan both enjoyed their experience.

Imogen said: ‘There are really good facilities here.

‘We’ve never really had to work as a team like this before.’

Jonathan added: ‘The activities here are very interesting, I’m having great fun.’

The group also had tours around HMS Diamond and HMS Victory.