Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits Portsmouth to see HMS Prince of Wales

After landing on the flight deck of the 65,000-tonne warship at Portsmouth Naval Base, Camilla was given a guard of honour.

She then went on to visit the bridge where the commanding officer, Captain Steve Higham, briefed the duchess on the ship’s Nato role as well as its recent involvement in a major exercise in the Arctic called Cold Response.

While in the ship’s main control room, Camilla was shown the captain’s seat and jokingly commented that she had not expected the ship’s wheel to be so small.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the ship's bridge Picture: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Also during the visit, the duchess, who is the ship’s sponsor, presented a number of non-service medals for long service and good conduct.

She was also able to chat to a number of members of the ship’s 700-strong personnel before her departure.

Camilla previously visited the carrier with the Prince of Wales for the ship’s official commissioning ceremony in December 2019 and they also both attended its naming ceremony at the Rosyth dockyard in September 2017.

