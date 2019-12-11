Christmas pudding given to Royal Navy sailors 120 years ago goes on display in Portsmouth

A CHRISTMAS pudding, given to Royal Navy sailors fighting in the Boer War more than a century ago, has gone on display in Portsmouth.

The 120-year-old traditional tinned treat, thought to be one of the oldest in the world and which was part of a batch of 1,000 sent to Royal Naval personnel fighting in southern Africa, is to be exhibited at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Victoria Ingles, senior curator at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, holds a 120-year-old Christmas pudding, which is thought to be the oldest in the world and is the last surviving Christmas pudding from a batch of 1,000 sent to naval personnel serving on the front during the Boer War. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

A museum spokesman said: ‘The tinned pudding was discovered in the back of a cupboard at a family home in Poole in 2011.

‘It is thought to be the oldest Christmas pudding in the world.

‘It is believed to be one of 1,000 puddings made by Peek, Frean & Co and sent to naval personnel involved in land-based operations in southern Africa during Christmas 1899.

‘The puddings were commissioned by Agnes 'Aggie' Weston, a philanthropist who became famous for her kindness to sailors during the Boer War, who went on to became the first woman to be given a full ceremonial Royal Navy funeral and whose charitable work towards sailors and their families continues to this day.’

Aggie’s is a Portsmouth-based charity that helps Royal Navy sailors.

The spokesman added: ‘Although it is highly unlikely the pudding would still be edible after 120 years, the decorative tin still features instructions for preparation.’

The tin displays the message: ‘For the Naval Brigade, In the Front, With Miss Weston's Best Christmas & New Year, 1900, Wishes.’