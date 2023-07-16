City MP calls on the Government to publish long-awaited report produced by the Independent LGBT+ Veterans Review

Stephen Morgan MP. Picture by Alex Shute

The Portsmouth South MP has reacted to the news the Government has further delayed the publication of the report, which was submitted by Lord Etherton in May and widely expected to be made public in early June.

LGBTQ+ veterans group Fighting with Pride have expressed concern that the review might not be made public or will be delayed until later in the summer, increasing the likelihood of the report being buried in summer recess without due parliamentary scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As many as 20,000 were jailed or dismissed for their sexuality before the gay ban in the military was lifted in 2000, a ban which is expected to have impacted residents in Portsmouth.

Those who were discovered to be LGBTQ+ reportedly faced horrific treatment, including physical and sexual abuse, so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and blackmail, as well as dismissal from the service.

Such dismissals often resulted in people losing their homes, friends and financial security, as well as suffering lifelong trauma.

Mr Morgan has joined Fighting with Pride in calling for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to issue an apology to service personnel who were impacted by this historic mistreatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city MP is a longstanding campaigner on this issue, making the case for the Government to take action during the passage of the Armed Forces Bill back in 2021.

Mr Morgan has continued that campaign by tabling parliamentary questions to hold Ministers to account and recently met with representatives of Fighting with Pride.

The MP said: ‘The delay in publishing the report is an insult to the immense bravery demonstrated by the 1,145 veterans who gave evidence to the review.

‘The Prime Minister must show determination to fix the lives broken by the ban and apologise on behalf of the Government for the homophobia experienced by service personnel during the ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I will continue to do all that I can to ensure those impacted do not have to suffer through anymore years lost waiting for justice to be served.’

Labour’s Shadow Minister for Veterans, Rachel Hopkins MP, added: ‘LGBT+ veterans have showed exceptional courage by sharing their traumatic experiences with Lord Etherton’s review, but 19 months on it’s shameful they are still waiting for a response.

‘The Prime Minister must stop delaying, publish the review now, and apologise on behalf of the Government for the ban’s appalling impact.

‘We cannot right the wrongs of the past, but we must now do whatever it takes to help LGBT+ veterans to rebuild their lives and get the resolution they deserve.