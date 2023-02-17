Thanks to a funding award from the Covenant Trust Fund in 2021, Portsmouth, Gosport, Southampton and the Isle of Wight councils have been working together, to identify the needs of local service members and their families. They recently met to present their latest findings, to reflect on work that has been done and to make an action plan for the future.

As the home of the Royal Navy, the armed forces are considered a significant part of the fabric of the city. The partnership report indicated that there are more than 37,500 people living in Portsmouth who are members of the armed forces community – either currently serving, a veteran, reservist, or immediate family’s members of – and identified that key areas in which support for the community is required including housing, education, and health.

Portsmouth City Council is committed to offering its support, having first signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2012, and recently reaffirmed this commitment with a special service in 2022. The covenant is a promise by the nation recognising the contribution and skills of service personnel and ensuring that they are treated fairly.

Solent Partnership Board Needs Assessment Launch, February 16, 2023

The council is now looking at other ways to create a welcoming and attractive environment for the armed forces community which includes continuing to ensure a supportive work environment to veterans, reservists, spouses and adult cadet force volunteers, and revalidating their 'gold star' as part of the defence employer recognition scheme.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of PCC, Chair of the Solent Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Board and elected armed forces champion at the council said: ‘We have a long and historic relationship with the armed forces in Portsmouth, and this event demonstrates our serious commitment to supporting local service members, our veterans, and their families.

