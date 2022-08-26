Commando engineers supporting mission of Royal Navy warship from Portsmouth help build a new school
BRITISH commando engineers supporting a Portsmouth warship’s mission in the Pacific have helped to build a new school on a Philippine island.
The ‘engineering strike team’ from 59 Commando Squadron, 24 Commando Royal Engineers were part of the UK’s commitment to Pacific Partnership 22.
The US-led goodwill mission has just concluded after two months of providing healthcare and welfare assistance to remote/developing communities in the Western Pacific, as well as supporting humanitarian and community projects.
As well as a deputy commander from the Royal Navy, Captain Charles Maynard, and a medical officer Lieutenant Lesley Hailey on the flagship, hospital ship USNS Mercy, the UK assigned Portsmouth-based patrol ship HMS Tamar and the commando engineers to the operation as part of Britain’s ‘tilt’ towards the Pacific.
The commando engineers joined their US Navy counterparts in helping to build a school classroom in the Aborlan region of Palawan – a single-storey, two-roomed building which will open its doors to youngsters in October.
The Brits – part of an army unit which operates under 3 Commando Brigade – worked on the foundations up to erecting load-bearing pillars and block walls.
‘The engineering tasks were immensely rewarding and educational,’ said Lance Corporal ‘Bomber’ Brown.
‘The limited availability of plant and equipment placed a heavy burden. Combined with an average temperature of 30 degrees it made for arduous working conditions.’
The engineers – who wear the coveted Green Beret having completed the All Arms Commando Course – joined in various community events including sports days and games across Palawan, which is over 250 miles long, 25 miles wide and home to nearly one million people.