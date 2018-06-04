Crowds enjoy HMS Collingwood Open Day

THOUSANDS of people turned out to enjoy the sunshine at a navy open day.

HMS Collingwood in Fareham through opens its doors to the public on Saturday in aid of charity.

Emma Hutchinson and Sarah Derbyshire enjoying the fairground ride (180206-182308006)

Warship simulators, a gyroscope ride and a chance to see naval weaponry up close were just some of the entertainment at the event along with a multitude of charity stalls and a live music stage.

Captain Rob Vitali commanding officer of the naval establishment said: ‘This is a really great chance for HMS Collingwood to open its doors to the public and show them what we do here.

‘I think it is really important that we are able to give something back to the community and most of the charities today are naval charities but we will also be giving some to the Mayor’s charities as well.’

Crews from across the country and beyond battled it out in the field gun competition which ran throughout the day with the finals held in the afternoon.

Visitors take a ride in the Sentinel Steam Lorry''(180206-182319006)

Lieutenant Commander Tim Bailey, who represents the Marine Reserves, was one of the judges for the contest.

He said: ‘We are here to make sure everyone follows the rules and even though not everyone sees eye to eye on decisions it has all gone smoothly today.

HMS Heron from Yeovilton were crowned the winners in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity final taking home the coveted Brickwoods Trophy

Sam Barker from Gosport came with her family to the open day.

She said: ‘We came a couple of years ago because our friend was running the field gun race and this year we decided to come because the weather has been so nice.

‘There is a variety of stalls for the kids and it is definitely bigger than last year.’

Rachel Cogreave from Gosport enjoyed the day with friends.

She said: ‘It is just a great day out so we come every year.

‘We love the navy and I definitely think the nice sunny weather has brought a lot of people out today.’