The Royal British Legion chartered the ship MV Boudicca to sail from the harbour to France as part of commemorative events in 2019. Three hundred D-Day veterans retraced their steps while the merchant vessel was escorted by the Type 23 frigate HMS St Albans and other Royal Navy ships.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth to host D-Day 80
Portsmouth was at the focal point of the memorial service nearly five years ago, and will take centre stage once again for the 80th anniversary in June. Members of the public flocked to Southsea Common and The Round Tower to watch the vessel.
Historian Dan Snow joined the veterans aboard ship and broadcasted what took place. Veterans spoke warmly about their experiences, with each of them having their own story to tell.
Here are 14 pictures of what took place. The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].