The Royal British Legion chartered the ship MV Boudicca to sail from the harbour to France as part of commemorative events in 2019. Three hundred D-Day veterans retraced their steps while the merchant vessel was escorted by the Type 23 frigate HMS St Albans and other Royal Navy ships.

Portsmouth was at the focal point of the memorial service nearly five years ago, and will take centre stage once again for the 80th anniversary in June. Members of the public flocked to Southsea Common and The Round Tower to watch the vessel.

Historian Dan Snow joined the veterans aboard ship and broadcasted what took place. Veterans spoke warmly about their experiences, with each of them having their own story to tell.

The Royal British Legion's specially chartered ship, the MV Boudicca, setting sail from Portsmouth with 300 veterans to Normandy. HMS St Albans, a Type-23 Royal Navy frigate, escorting the MV Boudicca along with four smaller Royal Navy vessels. Picture: Habibur Rahman

