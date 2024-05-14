Watch more of our videos on Shots!

France’s Freedom Flame arrived in Portsmouth this evening on its way to the USA as part of a thank you tour to commemorate the allied involvement in D-Day.

The flame, which normally resides on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc De Triomphe in Paris, left its home for the first time in its 101-year history to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. It travelled across the Channel aboard MV Galicia, operated by Brittany Ferries.

Crowds formed at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to greet the delegation, while paying their respects to those who lost their lives during the Second World War. The ferry was escorted to Portsmouth International Port by historic vessels HMS Medusa, HSL 102 and MGB 81, alongside two Royal Navy P2000 patrol ships and the French schooner Etoile.

A 20-person guard of honour, made up of French and UK personnel as well as the Royal Marines Corps of Drums, performed a short procession to the terminal for a reception. Naval and civic officials were greeted by standard bearers and other personnel, with speeches being made about the importance of never forgetting those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Among them were HMNB Portsmouth commander Commodore John Voyce, Portsmouth City Council’s deputy lord mayor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Brittany Ferries chief executive Christophe Mathieu and Helen Patton, granddaughter of General Patton. Councillor Vernon-Jackson said: “It is a huge privilege for the city to be the first place to welcome the flame and pay respects with a poignant tribute.

“It is important to learn lessons from the past, the value of countries coming together and for the next generation to play a part remembering momentous events and the impact that remains to this day.” Speaking after the ceremony, he added: “To bring the eternal flame from the tomb of the unknown soldier to Normandy, across the Channel to Portsmouth, and then going on from here, was wonderful. It recreated D-Day so we could learn its lessons. They are as real today as they were in 1944.”

Cdr Voyce said: “The flame we welcome tonight is a symbol of liberty for all across the globe and it is poignant that the first time it has come to the UK is on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of France and mainland Europe that began on D-Day. It is so important that the service and sacrifice made on that day, and all the days our nations have fought oppression, is remembered and honoured.

“On behalf of the UK military, veterans and our families, I welcome the La Flamme de la Liberte, and all that it signifies, to Portsmouth before it journeys across the Atlantic – itself the backdrop to acts of sheer bravery and sacrifice during World War Two – to rest at the hallowed ground of Arlington National Cemetery in Washington.”

Mr Mathieu said it was a great honour for Brittany Ferries to carry the flame. “Today, those arriving in Normandy by sea are faced with sweeping golden sands, full of happy families making joyful memories. But those very memories are thanks to freedoms we must never take for granted and the sacrifices we must never forget,” he added.

A closing ceremony was held following the delegations. The Royal Marines Corps of Drums enacted a traditional Beating Retreat performance before the flame was taken to the D-Day Story museum in Southsea where it will be on public display before continuing its journey to Arlington, Virginia.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan commended the “fantastic” ceremony. He told The News: “I thought our city showed itself at its best tonight. My grandfather was a D-Day veteran and left Southsea on his 17th birthday for Operation Overlord. There are so many people across Portsmouth who have similar stories. To welcome the flame as part of the commemorations for D-Day 80 is really special.

