There will be a big D-Day anniversary event at Daedalus this summer – but the borough council has admitted it’s likely to be the last of that scale.

The event will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings and the Battle of Normandy that led to the liberation of France and Europe will be commemorated June 6 at Solent Airport at Daedalus. Fareham Borough Council will spend £30,000 on the event and, at a recent executive meeting, appointed Lee-on-Solent-based Montserrat Events to organise the day. Councillor Susan Walker said it was important to commemorate the 80th D-Day anniversary, with the council hoping the highlight of the day will be a simultaneous fly-in event at Solent Airport.

Council leader Coun Sean Woodward said in reality the 80th anniversary will probably be the last big celebration as sadly there will be no veterans left after this year. He said veteran Stanley Richardson was based at Daedalus during the war. With then-Fareham mayor Pamela Bryant in 2019, Mr Stanley unveiled a special plaque to mark the 75th anniversary when he was 99 years old but he died four years later.

Stanley Richardson Plaque Unveiling 2019 With Cllr Pamela Bryant

“Stanley Richardson, a delightful man, we have just lost him recently at the age of 104,” he said. “At the Lee Victory Festival, there were two veterans who were 99 and 100 years old. It’s right to commemorate it but realise it will sadly be the last time for something on this scale. It’s the right thing to do and glad we can make it happen, so the recommendation is agreed.”

Councillor David Foot said the council’s plan “strikes a good balance”, mitigating the risk and the costs to the council. Councillor Joanne Burton echoed the importance of celebrating the 80th anniversary and reflected on the huge success of the 75th D-Day anniversary commemorative event that 15,000 residents attended.