PORTSMOUTH’S museum dedicated to D-Day is offering free entry to National Lottery players this week as the game celebrates its 25th birthday.

The D-Day Story in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, was opened to aplomb last year thanks to millions in grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Inside the D-Day Story museum in Southsea, which will be offering free entry to National Lottery players this week in celebration of the game's 25th birthday. Picture: Matthew Scott-Joynt

Now it joins hundreds of lottery-funded projects to open their doors for free until December 1, in a bid to thank players for their loyalty in playing.

James Batney, manager at The D-Day Story, hailed the vital contribution of the National Lottery in opening the museum after a revamp.

He said: ‘Thanks to National Lottery players we’ve been able to undergo the complete transformation that allows us to bring the story of D-Day – 6th June, 1944 – alive through a fully interactive and exciting new museum, honouring those involved and educating future generations.’

The D-Day Story has received almost £5m in lottery funding, enabling more than 500 personal effects, artefacts and accounts to be displayed.

To access this, all visitors need to do is go to the museum with a lottery ticket or scratchcard. This can be new and unplayed, or old and used.

National Lottery bosses are also asking participants to share their special day out online, under the campaign slogan #ThanksToYou.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund, said: ‘This year the National Lottery turns 25, and what better way to say thank you than offering special offers at some of the places that players have helped fund.

‘It’s not only our wonderful heritage sites that are offering thanks – we also have free entry and special offers at National Lottery-funded arts, sports and community attractions – all the places that make the UK such a great place to live.’

Portsmouth’s residents and visitors can also take up on the offer at other brilliant city venues.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is giving free entry through #ThanksToYou until Thursday, alongside the Mary Rose Museum, inside the dockyard.

Over the harbour, in Gosport, the Royal Navy Submarine Museum is accepting tickets or scratchcards in exchange for entry until December 1.

