D-Day veteran John Jenkins: Proud family says 100-year-old has been an 'inspiration'

A FAMILY tribute has commemorated the ‘amazing’ life of D-Day veteran John Jenkins, who has died aged 100.

Portsmouth man Mr Jenkins was surrounded by family members in his comfortable and peaceful final moments which were spent at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Portsmouth D-Day veteran John Jenkins has died aged 100.''Pictured: John Jenkins in his home in Southsea ahead of his 100th birthday.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

He is survived by one daughter, two granddaughters, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, many of whom travelled from around the country to say goodbye to the beloved head of the family.

In a touching tribute, granddaughter Fiona Collins said: ‘He was very peaceful and had all his family with him. The staff at QA were lovely, very caring and looked after him very well.

‘He had a very amazing life and filled his life with so many different things. He has been a wonderful grandad, we couldn’t have wished for somebody better.’

Mr Jenkins took centre stage at this year’s D-Day 75 commemorations held on Southsea Common to speak in front of world leaders, and celebrated his 100th birthday on November 16.

‘He’s been an inspiration for somebody who came from a very humble background, he always loved being with people and loved others,’ said Fiona.

‘He could talk to anybody and everybody, he had the ability to communicate with the highest military officials and the royal family down to every day-to-day person on the street.

‘Everybody really liked him and he was Portsmouth through and through.

‘The family has always been very proud and will miss him terribly.’