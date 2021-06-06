D-Day veteran Joe Cattini raises his walking stick like a machine gun as he and other veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

D-Day veterans arrive at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in landing craft on 77th Normandy Landings anniversary - in pictures

D-DAY veterans have landed ashore at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in a landing craft on the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landing.

By Ben Fishwick
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 2:40 pm

Among them was Royal Artillery veteran Joe Cattini, who sprang from the craft lifting his walking stick up as if it were a rifle.

Commemorations have taken place at the dockyard today as the British Normandy Memorial was opened in France.

Here are photos from the arrival of veterans in Portsmouth today. Make sure to click onto the next page to see more.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

1. D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Photo: Steve Parsons

Buy photo

2. D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Photo: Steve Parsons

Buy photo

3. D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Photo: Steve Parsons

Buy photo

4. D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Photo: Steve Parsons

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4