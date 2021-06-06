Among them was Royal Artillery veteran Joe Cattini, who sprang from the craft lifting his walking stick up as if it were a rifle.

Commemorations have taken place at the dockyard today as the British Normandy Memorial was opened in France.

Here are photos from the arrival of veterans in Portsmouth today. Make sure to click onto the next page to see more.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

1. D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Photo: Steve Parsons Buy photo

2. D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Photo: Steve Parsons Buy photo

3. D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Photo: Steve Parsons Buy photo

4. D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire D-Day veterans are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Photo: Steve Parsons Buy photo