Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British veterans Stan Ford and John Roberts will be presented with their plaques at The D-Day Story museum in Southsea on Tuesday, before their names being added to the wall which commemorates all those involved in the key Second World War battle. Mr Roberts, who was in the Royal Navy from 1938 to 1978 and reached the rank of rear admiral, served on board HMS Serapis which was at the front of the D-Day convoy arriving at Sword Beach at 7.30am on D-Day and continued to fire on German positions along the coast for 11 days.

The 99-year-old, from Kent, said: “It’s humbling to see the nation come together to remember D-Day and those who fell during the Normandy landings. I will never forget that day, and I’m proud to know that the British people won’t forget either. I hope that the commemorations in June will help a whole new generation understand the sacrifices made on their behalf.” At the age of 19, Mr Ford served on HMS Fratton, an escort ship that accompanied vessels taking men and supplies across the Channel on D-Day and afterwards.

Names of veterans and fallen soldiers being added to Memorial Wall in Southsea. Picture: UK MOD Crown Copyright

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Roberts serving in the British Army. He is a living veteran who participated in the D-Day landings. Picture: MoD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Fratton was sunk, believed to have been by a midget submarine, off the Normandy coast on August 18 1944. Thirty-eight members of the crew were rescued but 31 were killed. A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman said: “The explosion was so severe that the gun platform that Stan was operating was blown off the ship and into the water, with Stan still on it. Stan was pulled from the sea and taken to a field hospital on Gold Beach. The injuries he sustained have meant that he has had to walk with leg callipers for the rest of his life.”

Other names of veterans being added to the Memorial Wall

Richard Pirrie - one of 500 Royal Australian Navy personnel serving in the British fleet on D-Day:

He commanded the landing craft LCS (M) 47 and was tasked with getting as close as possible to Juno Beach to locate and destroy German gun positions. He was killed on D-Day – his 24th birthday – when his ship was simultaneously hit by artillery fire and a mine. He was posthumously awarded a mention in despatches for his “gallantry, leadership and determination” on D-Day.

Normandy Memorial Wall in Southsea. Picture: UK MOD Crown Copyright

Francois August Venesoen - served in No 350 (Belgian) Squadron of the UK’s Royal Air Force:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought that Venesoen was killed during a patrol mission on D-Day. In recognition of his sacrifice, he was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross for “an act or acts of valour, courage or devotion to duty performed whilst flying in active operations against the enemy on 15 December 1943”.

William Howard Cameron - served in the Royal Canadian Navy

Cameron was in charge of supplying ammunition for the anti-aircraft guns on board his ship, HMCS Kitchener. The ship fired throughout D-Day to repel attacking German planes. The MoD spokesman said he is hoping to attend this year’s commemorations in Normandy.

Miroslav Moravec - Czech pilot in the UK’s Royal Air Force

He died on June 7, 1944, while taking off from Appledram airport for a patrol flight over the invasion beaches in Normandy. His mother, father and younger brother were among the closest collaborators of paratroopers Jan Kubis and Josef Gabcik, from the Anthropoid paragroup in Prague, who, on May 27 1942, carried out the assassination of the Reich Protector Reinhard Heydrich.

A commemoration event will be held in Portsmouth to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: UK MOD Crown Copyright

Kaj Birksted, from Denmark - served in 11th Flying Group Royal Air Force during the invasion of Normandy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birksted was responsible for leading and directing the fighter pilots protecting the landing beaches from the air. He continued in this role throughout the liberation of Normandy and for the remainder of the war.

Leon Gautier - Free French Movement

Gautier was the last surviving Frenchman to participate in D-Day. In response to his death, President Emmanuel Macron described him as having “united the virtues of a warrior and those of a peacemaker”. He joined the Free French Movement in London in 1940.

Commander Georgios Panagiotopoulos from Greece

Panagiotopoulos was the captain of HS (Hellenic Ship) Tompazis, one the two corvettes of the Hellenic Navy which participated in the Normandy Landings. He was awarded a War Cross 3rd Class for his participation in the Normandy Landings on June 6, 1944, and with a Medal of Excellence for the actions of his ship during the operation.

Max Wolff - last surviving veteran of his unit in the Royal Netherlands Army

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolff was a Jewish refugee from Arnhem who lost 289 members of his family in the Holocaust. He spent four years on the run in Belgium and France. He decided to join the Free Dutch Army in the UK and, with help from the Belgian Resistance, he travelled from Brussels to Normandy when he heard that the Allies had landed. He received military training in the UK and was assigned to Prinses Irene Brigade, a Dutch military unit, and then was attached to a British Army unit as an interpreter. Wolff served in France and then Belgium in August 1944 to support the Allies’ liberation of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Neil W Harton - Royal New Zealand Naval Volunteer Reserve Lieutenant

He began his service in the New Zealand armed forces in 1940. On D-Day, he commanded Motor Torpedo Boats (MTB) 630 and 741 in 55th Flotilla which led the invasion fleet across the English Channel.

He and his crew were responsible for searching for mines and clearing safe paths through the minefields. After D-Day he was involved in patrolling the beaches between Arromanches and Le Havre.

General Stanislaw Maczek

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maczek was a Polish military commander known for leading the 1st Armoured Division in the Second World War, notably during the Battle of Normandy and the liberation of France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Jimmie W Monteith Jr - United States Army