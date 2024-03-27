Royal Navy: Decoy launchers used to destroy missiles and drones to be installed on Type 26, 31 and 45 warships
A £135m contract has been awarded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to upgrade frigates and destroyers. The decision follows escalating conflict in the Red Sea, with HMS Diamond and HMS Richmond being targeted in attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen - who are also carrying out assaults against merchant vessels.
The Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer has fired Sea Viper missiles in the past to deal with these threats - costing between £1m and £2m according to national reports. James Cartlidge, minister for defence procurement, said the deal is necessary for international security.
"In a time of global instability, it is vital we protect the Royal Navy in the best possible way to ensure national security," he said. "With recent attacks towards HMS Diamond and HMS Richmond in the Red Sea, it’s crucial our sailors have the latest technology to best defend themselves and the fleet. The new Trainable Decoy Launcher technology is an improvement on speed and agility and highlights more excellent work from UK companies in backing UK defence."
Trainable Decoy Launcher technology can be used by sailors to defend ships without changing their course, making vessels more manoeuvrable and defensive. They are set to be installed to Type 26 and 31 frigates, and Type 45 destroyers.
The system is being manufactured by Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd (SEA) in North Devon and Chess Dynamics in Sussex. Up to 150 jobs are set to be sustained by the project. The missile launcher shoots a decoy rapidly against modern missile threats. It fires a range of countermeasures including chaff, flares and "corner reflector" rounds to target hostile missiles.
The contract was procured by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) and granted to SEA, who have partnered with Chess Dynamics and Frazer-Nash Consultancy (FNC). SEA managing director Richard Flitton said: "Being awarded a contract of this nature demonstrates the Royal Navy’s trust in SEA which is based on our proven track record of delivering, upgrading, and sustaining high-end maritime capabilities over many years.
"The knowledge and maritime domain expertise within our UK-based team has enabled our long-standing partnership with the Royal Navy, and we’re delighted that this will allow us to support the UK’s defensive capabilities against modern and complex naval threats."
DE&S CEO, Andy Start, said: "This contract is an excellent example of how dedicated DE&S teams work with our partners in industry and across defence to deliver innovative and agile equipment to our Armed Forces that can be upgraded to keep pace with ever-evolving threats."
