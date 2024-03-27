Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £135m contract has been awarded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to upgrade frigates and destroyers. The decision follows escalating conflict in the Red Sea, with HMS Diamond and HMS Richmond being targeted in attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen - who are also carrying out assaults against merchant vessels.

The Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer has fired Sea Viper missiles in the past to deal with these threats - costing between £1m and £2m according to national reports. James Cartlidge, minister for defence procurement, said the deal is necessary for international security.

Decoy missile launchers are being installed on Royal Navy frigates and destroyers after attacks in the Red Sea. Picture: MoD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In a time of global instability, it is vital we protect the Royal Navy in the best possible way to ensure national security," he said. "With recent attacks towards HMS Diamond and HMS Richmond in the Red Sea, it’s crucial our sailors have the latest technology to best defend themselves and the fleet. The new Trainable Decoy Launcher technology is an improvement on speed and agility and highlights more excellent work from UK companies in backing UK defence."

Trainable Decoy Launcher technology can be used by sailors to defend ships without changing their course, making vessels more manoeuvrable and defensive. They are set to be installed to Type 26 and 31 frigates, and Type 45 destroyers.

The system is being manufactured by Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd (SEA) in North Devon and Chess Dynamics in Sussex. Up to 150 jobs are set to be sustained by the project. The missile launcher shoots a decoy rapidly against modern missile threats. It fires a range of countermeasures including chaff, flares and "corner reflector" rounds to target hostile missiles.

The missile launchers will be installed to Type 45 destroyers such as HMS Diamond, as well as Type 26 and Type 31 frigates. Picture: Adam Matthews/PA Wire

Minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge. Picture: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images.

The contract was procured by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) and granted to SEA, who have partnered with Chess Dynamics and Frazer-Nash Consultancy (FNC). SEA managing director Richard Flitton said: "Being awarded a contract of this nature demonstrates the Royal Navy’s trust in SEA which is based on our proven track record of delivering, upgrading, and sustaining high-end maritime capabilities over many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The knowledge and maritime domain expertise within our UK-based team has enabled our long-standing partnership with the Royal Navy, and we’re delighted that this will allow us to support the UK’s defensive capabilities against modern and complex naval threats."