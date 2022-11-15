Defence firm BAE Systems awarded £4.2bn contract to build cutting-edge Type 26 frigates
HUNDREDS of jobs are set to be created as a defence firm has been awarded a £4.2bn contract to build the next five new Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy.
BAE Systems will be build the five in addition to the three ships – Cardiff, Glasgow and Belfast – already in under construction.
Half of Glasgow’s hull, a state-of-the-art frigate, was constructed in 2020 while being built in Govan yard. Critical parts of the warship’s sensitive technology are being developed and tested in the Portsmouth area.
Most Popular
The other five frigates planned for construction will be called Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Edinburgh and London – receiving HMS status on commission.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the contract will support 1,700 jobs over the next decade at BAE Systems sites in Govan and Scotstoun, in Glasgow. The new ships are replacing the fleet of 12 retiring Type 23 frigates.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: ‘We are investing in our fleet to ensure our Royal Navy maintains its world-leading capability to protect and defend our nation at sea. Supporting thousands of high-skilled jobs in Scotland, and more across the wider UK supply chain, this contract will continue to boost our British shipbuilding industry, galvanising the very best of British engineering, manufacturing and design.’
Prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the firm would receive the contract while being quizzed over if he would increase defence spending by three per cent of GDP. The funding promise was made by Liz Truss, compared to the Nato minimum of 2.5 per cent.
Mr Sunak is attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, which looks set to be dominated by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The prime minister said: ‘Russia’s actions put all of us at risk.
SEE ALSO: Defence firm BAE systems scoops £1.3bn deal to maintain Royal Navy fleet and base in Portsmouth
‘As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships.’
The frigates are designed for anti-submarine warfare. They will replace Type 23 frigates, including HMS Montrose, which will be retiring around 2029.
Mr Sunak downplayed claims that scrapping the defence target would be a sign of weakness. ‘I think people can feel completely assured that we’re investing in our defences,’ he added.