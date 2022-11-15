BAE Systems will be build the five in addition to the three ships – Cardiff, Glasgow and Belfast – already in under construction.

HMS MONTROSE. Picture: MoD Crown Copyright.

The other five frigates planned for construction will be called Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Edinburgh and London – receiving HMS status on commission.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the contract will support 1,700 jobs over the next decade at BAE Systems sites in Govan and Scotstoun, in Glasgow. The new ships are replacing the fleet of 12 retiring Type 23 frigates.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: ‘We are investing in our fleet to ensure our Royal Navy maintains its world-leading capability to protect and defend our nation at sea. Supporting thousands of high-skilled jobs in Scotland, and more across the wider UK supply chain, this contract will continue to boost our British shipbuilding industry, galvanising the very best of British engineering, manufacturing and design.’

Prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the firm would receive the contract while being quizzed over if he would increase defence spending by three per cent of GDP. The funding promise was made by Liz Truss, compared to the Nato minimum of 2.5 per cent.

NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a working session on food and energy security during the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The new British Prime Minister aims to articulate his foreign policy vision here while grappling with economic instability at home. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Mr Sunak is attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, which looks set to be dominated by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The prime minister said: ‘Russia’s actions put all of us at risk.

‘As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships.’

The frigates are designed for anti-submarine warfare. They will replace Type 23 frigates, including HMS Montrose, which will be retiring around 2029.