Drone firm’s gaff reveals details of purchases by secretive Portsmouth defence sites

CONFIDENTIAL purchases made by employees at secretive defence sites in Portsmouth were left exposed for the world to see.

Drone dealership DronesForLess.co.uk left its entire transaction database exposed with no encryption, revealing thousands of purchases made by the police, military and government in the UK.

Among those hit by the online retailer’s gaff include defence firm QinitiQ, which has a base at Portsdown Hill, and the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory’s radar research and development hub also based on the hill.

The news was revealed by The Register, which reported that critical details of those who purchased items were left online, including: names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, IP addresses and card details.

A cabinet office spokesman said: ‘We treat the security of our information very seriously. We have asked the company involved to remove any public record of this data and to let all those affected know.’