English Channel migrant crossings reach record single day high with Foreign secretary Liz Truss insisting Royal Navy will continue operations
MIGRANTS crossing the English Channel have reached a record high.
Yesterday, 1,295 immigrants arrived in the UK by crossing the stretch of water, according to government figures.
It is the highest daily total since current records began in 2018, with the previous peak figure being 1,185.
Some 27 boats made the journey, the provisional Ministry of Defence (MoD) data said, averaging 48 per boat.
Babies and several other young children, including those wrapped in blankets and wearing woollen hats, were seen being brought ashore in Dover.
So far in August, 6,271 migrants have made the crossing.
The crossings came after a three-day hiatus between Friday and Sunday when no arrivals were recorded.
More than 22,600 people have arrived in the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies in 2022 to date, according to the figures.
Overall, 28,526 made the perilous journey last year.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has insisted that should would ‘absolutely’ continue to use the Royal Navy as a military presence to deter migrants if she becomes prime minister, with warships from Portsmouth involved in the operation.
The policy was introduced by Boris Johnson.
When asked about it by reporters in Scotland, before a Tory leadership hustings, she said: ‘It is an absolute priority to make sure we deal with the issue of small boats and the appalling trade by people traffickers.
‘And I will use every tool at my disposal, if I am selected as prime minister, to make that happen.’
Her comments come amid reports suggesting military chiefs were seeking to row back on the Senior Service’s involvement in the migrant crisis.
The navy was put in charge of patrolling the English Channel in April.
It has been claimed the navy will relinquish its responsibility in January, 2023.
The Daily Express reported an MoD source suggested the navy would continue to patrol the Channel and help if needed.
An MoD spokesman added: ‘As planned, defence support to the Home Office will continue until January 2023, at which point the operational and wider arrangements will be reviewed.
‘We are working across government to ensure the conditions are set for defence to hand the task back to the Home Office following the review, this includes supporting training and capability development.’